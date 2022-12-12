East Norwich's tranquility a draw, but housing stock is low

THE SCOOP While prospective homebuyers are drawn to the 1-square-mile hamlet of East Norwich just north of Muttontown and south of Oyster Bay, housing inventory is consistently low, according to Megan Branigan, an agent with Branch Real Estate Group. What is available tends to be Capes, split-levels, ranches and expanded ranches typically priced between $600,000 and $900,000, though on some larger lots, houses list for $1 million and up.

The draw, said Branigan, is a quiet community that shares a school district with Oyster Bay and that town’s amenities, including access to beaches, as well as docking and mooring rights for an additional fee.

“You get the historic charm of Oyster Bay, with reasonable taxes and the convenience of being in proximity to major roadways like 25A, the expressway and Northern State,” she said.

The earliest reference to Norwich was in 1696, but the name was officially changed to East Norwich in 1861 to avoid confusion with another town by that name in the state.

Noted attractions include Chelsea Mansion, a 40-room French Renaissance-style mansion built in 1924 by William Delano that today is a wedding venue and catering hall. It’s on the northern end of Muttontown Preserve, which has 550 acres of fields, woodlands, ponds, estate grounds with marked nature trails.

East Norwich is also a short drive to several historic parks, including Planting Fields Arboretum, Sagamore Hill and Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve.

Drivers along Routes 25A and 106 will recognize the landmark Rothmann's Steakhouse, which opened in 1907, though the building dates to at least the 1850s. The restaurant boasts having hosted prominent diners such as President Theodore Roosevelt, Jacqueline Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor.

While residents do most of their shopping in Oyster Bay and surrounding areas, the mainly residential hamlet has two small shopping centers: East Norwich Commons, which includes a bakery and boutique, and East Norwich Shopping Center, with restaurants such as Angelina's Italian Cuisine, which has been there for 36 years, and Christina’s Epicure, a gourmet grocery.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 27 home sales with a median sale price of $720,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $510,000 and the high was $1.425 million. During that period a year earlier there were 40 home sales with a median sale price of $764,000. The price range was $559,000 to $1.242 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1 square mile

ZIP code 11732

Population 2,793

Median age 41.6

Median household income $163,143

Median home value $735,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Oyster Bay or Syosset $277

School district, graduation rate Oyster Bay-East Norwich, 89%

Parks Muttontown Preserve

Library Oyster Bay-East Norwich

Hospital Syosset Hospital

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $679,000, this updated Cape on Oyster Bay Road features a new kitchen. Credit: Jay Endelson

$679,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath Cape built in 1952 on 1/3 of an acre has been updated with a new kitchen, hardwood floors, a new roof and central air. It has 2,000-square-feet of living space, with a finished basement and a one-car garage. Taxes are $9,017. Jay Endelson and Celeste Felico, Island Advantage Realty, 631-351-6000.

Priced at $639,000, this expanded Cape on Yorkshire Drive is on a ¼-acre lot. Credit: Brian Cirillo

$639,000

Built in 1954, this 2,000-square-foot expanded Cape has four-bedrooms and two baths. It’s on a 0.26-acre lot in Radcliff Manor and features a sunroom with radiant flooring and a finished basement. It has Town of Oyster Bay beach rights, plus dockage and moorings for an additional fee. Taxes are $12,869; a sale is pending. Megan Branigan, Branch Real Estate Group, 516-445-3860.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.425 million

Mill River Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1958

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $14,301

+/- List price +$130,000

Days on market 108

$1.225 million

Ridge Rock Ln.

Style Contemporary

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 2

Built 1954

Lot size 0.99 acre

Taxes $19,124

+/- List price -$50,000

Days on market 215

$850,000

Sagamore Rd.

Style Split Level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1956

Lot size 0.27 acre

Taxes $11,985

+/- List price -$49,000

Days on market 113

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 5

Price range $639,000 to $1.25 million

Tax range $9,017 to $27,015