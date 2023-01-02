Flanders: low taxes, East End attractions, and the Big Duck, too
THE SCOOP A densely wooded, lightly populated hamlet on the East End, Flanders is known far and wide for its famous Big Duck.
Built in 1931, the 20-foot concrete landmark, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, started as a retail shop for its adjoining duck farm. It was moved several times before settling in its current spot, a draw for tourists and visitors heading to the North and South Forks.
Many homebuyers in Flanders are attracted by its proximity to Riverhead shopping, beaches, farms, wineries and the area's low taxes.
"They get the benefit of the Southampton Town taxes, which are lesser than some of the surrounding communities,” said John Bagshaw of Bagshaw Real Estate.
With about 50,000 parcels, Southampton has higher valuations than many other towns, resulting in lower property taxes in Flanders and other areas of the town, said Lisa Goree, Southampton Town assessor.
The area boasts plentiful parkland, including the David A. Sarnoff Preserve and Maple Swamp, Birch Creek Owl Pond and Hubbard county parks. Plans are afoot to add a passive maritime park on the Peconic River that will preserve wetlands, as well as to make improvements to Iron Point Park playing fields.
“Flanders has probably the highest proportion of preserved land by the county and the town for any village or hamlet,” said Town of Southampton Councilman Rick Martel.
A pending grant for a sewage treatment plant is expected to spur investment in Flanders’ Route 24 corridor. With community preservation funds, the town will purchase the site of the historic former Brewster House and the Seven Zs Scuba School, both blighted properties, which might be developed into affordable housing, Martel said.
Angela Huneault, vice president of the Flanders, Riverside & Northampton Community Association, said that she would prefer to see the properties turned into a restoration village to celebrate the area’s rich history.
That history includes the Dutch settling there in the late 18th century and naming it for the Flanders region of Holland it resembled. The hamlet became a center for cordwood production and a rest stop for loggers en route to South Fork woodlots. Over time, it turned into a summer respite for New York City and western Long Island residents.
Set on the Peconic River and Flanders Bay, Flanders started as a seasonal community with summer cottages, many of which have been expanded and converted into year-round homes.
Housing stock consists of many ranches, starting at around $400,000, with prices going up to about $1 million for waterfront property.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 27 home sales with a median sale price of $495,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $230,000 and the high was $920,000. During that period a year earlier there were 37 home sales with a median sale price of $413,700. The price range was $115,000 to $460,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Southampton
Area 11.5 square miles
ZIP code 11901
Population 5,098
Median age 36.4
Median household income $79,683
Median home value $496,000
Monthly LIRR ticket from Riverhead $415
School district, graduation rate Riverhead, 80%
Park Flanders Community Park at Iron Point
Library Riverhead
Hospital Peconic Bay Medical Center
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 92
NOW ON THE MARKET
$724,990
This new 2,000-square-foot Colonial, slated to be completed by the end of this month, will have four bedrooms, 2½ baths, hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and propane heat. Set on 0.14 acre, the property is a few blocks from the beach and has an attached one-car garage. Taxes will be approximately $5,000. Michael Hejmej, Signature Premier Properties, 631-929-3600.
$699,999
Located on Peconic Bay, this 1,275-square-foot ranch has two bedrooms, one bath, wood paneling, tile floors and a cathedral ceiling. Just steps away from a sandy beach, the 0.4-acre property has 120 feet of bulkhead, an attached one-car garage and shed.Taxes are $6,541; a sale is pending. Joseph Savio and Joanne Calandra, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-723-2721.
$549,900
This 1,000-square-foot newly painted 1948 Cape has four bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, a brick fireplace in the living room, and a full unfinished basement. The 0.45-acre property has a detached two-car garage and a view of a marina and Flanders Bay. Taxes are $3,861. John Bagshaw, Bagshaw Real Estate, 631-727-3713.
RECENTLY SOLD
$800,000
Oak Avenue
Style Farm ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2006
Lot size 1.1 acre
Taxes $8,916
+/- List price +$41,000
Days on market 102
$579,000
Flanders Rd.
Style Arts & Crafts
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1938
Lot size 0.42 acre
Taxes $3,045
+/- List price Sold for asking
Days on market 128
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 7
Price range $499,000 to $849,000
Tax range $3,861 to $6,541