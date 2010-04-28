Buying in Great River
THE SCOOP: Off the beaten path, the hamlet of Great River - where the Connetquot River flows along the community's eastern edge - is bordered by Heckscher State Park, Timber Point Country Club and Bayard Cutting Arboretum.
"Most people aren't familiar with the area," says Donna Rowlinson, a resident and an agent at Coach Realtors in East Islip, noting Great River is hidden between East Islip and Oakdale. "It's not a Main Street kind of town - it's more private," says Matthew Arnold of Netter Real Estate in West Islip.
But this rural community is not without a deli, an Italian restaurant and a post office, which dot River Road, beautified by brick walkways, benches and antique-style lampposts.
Many who have discovered Great River tend to remain. "Even the older folks stay," Arnold says. "Many of the older residents I speak with don't want to move," Rowlinson notes. "They often ask, 'Where am I going to go where I have all this?' "
Property sizes start at about a quarter of an acre. Prices start in the $500,000s; farm ranches range from $600,000 to $750,000; remodeled and new constructions are usually priced between $800,000 and $950,000, while riverfront homes command close to $2 million. Arnold is marketing two new high-end homes on three-quarter-acre parcels.
"Like other parts of Long Island, Great River has seen home prices drop, but it still remains a highly desirable area," Rowlinson says.
SALES PRICE: There were five sales from March 1, 2009, to April 20, 2010, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The median price was $640,000, with a low of $510,000 and a high of $700,000. From Feb. 1, 2008, to Feb. 28, 2009, there were 14 sales with a median price of $625,000. The low was $305,000, and the high was $2.2 million.
ATTRACTIONS: Biking, boating, kayaking and fishing at surrounding recreation areas top the list, and there are lots of community events. Timber Point Golf Course is open to the public.
OTHER STATS
Town: Islip
Area: 6.9 square miles
ZIP code: 11739
Population: 1,431
Median age: 40.6
Median household income: $96,875
Median home value: $640,000*
Median age of homes: 45
Percent owning home: 84.4
Percent renting home: 13.5
Percent homes vacant: 1.7
LIRR time to NYC: 68 to 87 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $306
School district: East Islip
SOURCES: Claritas 2009; www.mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road; *Based on five sales in the past 13 months according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island