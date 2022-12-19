Eyeing revitalization, Huntington Station adds housing, renovates parks
THE SCOOP Named for its centerpiece railroad station, and dotted with tree-lined neighborhoods, Huntington Station is “a great location for shopping, for getting on the highways, for traveling, and not far from beaches and parks” said Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located about 2 miles south of Huntington village's bustling Main Street shopping district, the hamlet has many mom-and-pop stores, restaurants and services along its own main thoroughfare, New York Avenue.
Development in the hamlet came soon after the 1867 opening of the train station, which was surrounded at the time by farmland. When the post office was established in 1890, the area was called Fair Grounds, after the annual fairs held at a 1-mile horse racing track and in the area. In 1911, the name was changed to Huntington Station.
In the mid-1960s, the once-thriving business district around the station was replaced by parking lots through an expansive urban renewal project that included the 260-unit Whitman Village, a public-housing project west of the train station.
In recent years, there’s been a burst of development north of the station, including the 66-unit rental Gateway Plaza, 32-unit rental Northridge complex, and the 14-townhouse Columbia Terrace development on Railroad Street, which gives preference to veterans.
A $66 million sewer expansion project will begin early next year, heralding significant mixed-use development along the 2-mile expanse south of the station.
“I anticipate a lot of capital investment into the area over the next five to seven years that’s going to truly revitalize that area,” said Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth.
Other plans for the hamlet include the relocation of Dolan Family Health Center, a state-of-the-art health care facility slated for a fall opening, and renovations coming this summer to Alfred J. Walker and Depot Road Richard Holst memorial parks. Manor Field, home to a new spray park, will also be the site of a community center that will open in the next few years.
In addition to the rental complexes, there are single-family Colonials, Capes and ranches on small to sprawling parcels, with prices ranging from $300,000 to $1.5 million for a home on a parklike acre.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two co-ops on the market ranging from $141,000 to $479,999.
SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $545,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $231,000 and the high was $949,000. During that period a year earlier there were 329 home sales with a median sale price of $496,000. The price range was $206,000 to $849,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Huntington
Area 5.48 square miles
ZIP code 11746
Population 34,878
Median age 39.9
Median household income $99,774
Median home value $567,500
Monthly LIRR ticket from Huntington $327
School districts, graduation rates Huntington (90%), South Huntington (93%), Harborfields (95%)
Parks Manor Field Park, Depot Road Richard W. Holst Memorial Park
Libraries Huntington, South Huntington, Harborfields
Hospital Huntington Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes S1, H10, H20, H30
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1.495 million
Set on 1 acre, this 3,465-square-foot three-bedroom, 3½-bath custom brick ranch built in 2000 features 16-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, hardwood and radiant-heated tile floors, a primary bedroom with a tray ceiling, and a full unfinished basement. There’s a brick patio, attached three-car garage and full-house gas generator. Taxes are $21,418. Linda Faraldo and Judy Milman, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-6822.
$729,900
This newly built 2,653 square-foot Colonial has four bedrooms, three of which are carpeted, 2½ baths, high ceilings, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, and natural gas heat and cooking. The 0.12-acre property has an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $12,500. Gregory Parks, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.
$649,000
At approximately 1900 square feet, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch built in 1956 has hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, finished basement and new roof and siding. The 0.3-acre fenced-in property has a raised deck, in-ground pool and an attached two-car garage. It is being sold as part of an estate sale. Taxes are $13,118. Mehboob Patel and Raj Jaggi, Voro Real Estate, 877-943-8676.
RECENTLY SOLD
$949,000
Hazard Ave.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1970
Lot size 2.8 acres
Taxes $16,184
+/- List price -$551,000
Days on market 356
$777,711
Carla Ct.
Style Splanch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half
Built 1964
Lot size 0.53 acre
Taxes $12,977
+/- List price +$78,711
Days on market 92
$685,000
Kenswick Ln.
Style High ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half
Built 1961
Lot size 0.25 acre
Taxes $11,433
+/- List price +$35,000
Days on market 88
ON ONEKEY MLS
Number of listings 49
Price range $141,000 to $1.495 million
Tax range $1,017 to $21,418