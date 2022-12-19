Eyeing revitalization, Huntington Station adds housing, renovates parks

THE SCOOP Named for its centerpiece railroad station, and dotted with tree-lined neighborhoods, Huntington Station is “a great location for shopping, for getting on the highways, for traveling, and not far from beaches and parks” said Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located about 2 miles south of Huntington village's bustling Main Street shopping district, the hamlet has many mom-and-pop stores, restaurants and services along its own main thoroughfare, New York Avenue.

Development in the hamlet came soon after the 1867 opening of the train station, which was surrounded at the time by farmland. When the post office was established in 1890, the area was called Fair Grounds, after the annual fairs held at a 1-mile horse racing track and in the area. In 1911, the name was changed to Huntington Station.

A sculpture at Fair Meadow Park greets visitors and cars driving along Pulaski Road and Park Avenue. Credit: Rick Kopstein

In the mid-1960s, the once-thriving business district around the station was replaced by parking lots through an expansive urban renewal project that included the 260-unit Whitman Village, a public-housing project west of the train station.

In recent years, there’s been a burst of development north of the station, including the 66-unit rental Gateway Plaza, 32-unit rental Northridge complex, and the 14-townhouse Columbia Terrace development on Railroad Street, which gives preference to veterans.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A $66 million sewer expansion project will begin early next year, heralding significant mixed-use development along the 2-mile expanse south of the station.

“I anticipate a lot of capital investment into the area over the next five to seven years that’s going to truly revitalize that area,” said Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth.

Mi Viejito Pueblito is a popular storefront taqueria on New York Avenue. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Other plans for the hamlet include the relocation of Dolan Family Health Center, a state-of-the-art health care facility slated for a fall opening, and renovations coming this summer to Alfred J. Walker and Depot Road Richard Holst memorial parks. Manor Field, home to a new spray park, will also be the site of a community center that will open in the next few years.

In addition to the rental complexes, there are single-family Colonials, Capes and ranches on small to sprawling parcels, with prices ranging from $300,000 to $1.5 million for a home on a parklike acre.

The Avalon rental apartment complex on East 5th Street. Credit: Rick Kopstein

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are two co-ops on the market ranging from $141,000 to $479,999.

SALE PRICES Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, there were 285 home sales with a median sale price of $545,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $231,000 and the high was $949,000. During that period a year earlier there were 329 home sales with a median sale price of $496,000. The price range was $206,000 to $849,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Huntington

Area 5.48 square miles

ZIP code 11746

Population 34,878

Median age 39.9

Median household income $99,774

Median home value $567,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Huntington $327

School districts, graduation rates Huntington (90%), South Huntington (93%), Harborfields (95%)

Parks Manor Field Park, Depot Road Richard W. Holst Memorial Park

Libraries Huntington, South Huntington, Harborfields

Hospital Huntington Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Routes S1, H10, H20, H30

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $1.495 million, this ranch is on 1 acre on Alpine Way. Credit: Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

$1.495 million

Set on 1 acre, this 3,465-square-foot three-bedroom, 3½-bath custom brick ranch built in 2000 features 16-foot ceilings, an open floor plan, hardwood and radiant-heated tile floors, a primary bedroom with a tray ceiling, and a full unfinished basement. There’s a brick patio, attached three-car garage and full-house gas generator. Taxes are $21,418. Linda Faraldo and Judy Milman, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-759-6822.

Priced at $729,900, this Colonial on East 19th Street is new construction. Credit: Douglas Elliman Realty

$729,900

This newly built 2,653 square-foot Colonial has four bedrooms, three of which are carpeted, 2½ baths, high ceilings, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters, and natural gas heat and cooking. The 0.12-acre property has an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $12,500. Gregory Parks, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-499-9191.

Priced at $649,000, this expanded ranch on Roxbury Street is being sold as part of an estate sale. Credit: L.I. Virtual Tours / Blake Schwartz

$649,000

At approximately 1900 square feet, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch built in 1956 has hardwood floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, finished basement and new roof and siding. The 0.3-acre fenced-in property has a raised deck, in-ground pool and an attached two-car garage. It is being sold as part of an estate sale. Taxes are $13,118. Mehboob Patel and Raj Jaggi, Voro Real Estate, 877-943-8676.

RECENTLY SOLD

$949,000

Hazard Ave.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1970

Lot size 2.8 acres

Taxes $16,184

+/- List price -$551,000

Days on market 356

$777,711

Carla Ct.

Style Splanch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1964

Lot size 0.53 acre

Taxes $12,977

+/- List price +$78,711

Days on market 92

$685,000

Kenswick Ln.

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 1 half

Built 1961

Lot size 0.25 acre

Taxes $11,433

+/- List price +$35,000

Days on market 88

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 49

Price range $141,000 to $1.495 million

Tax range $1,017 to $21,418