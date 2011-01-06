Buying in Kings Park

THE SCOOP: Longtime resident Stephanie Hagstrom, an associate broker of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown, refers to Kings Park as "the North Shore's best-kept secret," while Julie Carnevale, owner of North Landing Realty in Huntington, calls it "a little hidden secret."

So, what's the secret? The area is a natural haven of sorts, and it doesn't cost a million dollars to live there. "You can find great bargains on the water," Carnevale says. Hagstrom adds that the scenic Nissequogue River is a popular spot for canoeing and fishing. Plus, the Greenbelt Trail runs through Nissequogue River State Park and Sunken Meadow State Park.

A quaint commercial district along Main Street (Route 25A) is dotted with shops and restaurants.

The issue of the redevelopment of the Kings Park Psychiatric Center property remains in limbo, says resident George McKnight, the owner-broker of an agency that bears his name.

Home buyers can find Capes, ranches, Colonials and Victorians. Most of the original summer cottages in the San Remo section have been expanded and converted into year-round homes, Carnevale says, noting prices range from the $300,000s to the $700,000s.

A cul-de-sac on Gary McMahon Court has four new postmoderns, two of which have been sold, says Rosanne Church of Leesa Byrnes Realty in Hauppauge.

CONDOS: Listed from $429,000 to $525,000

CO-OPS: Listed from $139,999 to $189,000

SALES PRICE: Since November 2009, there were 115 sales with a median price of $387,500, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $190,000, and the high was $750,000. From October 2008 to October 2009, there were 105 sales. The median price was $405,000, with a low of $155,000 and a high of $905,000.

ATTRACTIONS: Festive annual events include Kings Park Day in June. This year, the chamber of commerce will host Kings Park's first St. Patrick's Day parade.

OTHER STATS

Town: Smithtown

Area: 6.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11754

Population: 16,016

Median age: 39.9

Median household income: $91,605

Median home value: $387,500*

LIRR time to NYC: 1 hour and 7 minutes to 1 hour and 24 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $334

School district: Most students attend Kings Park; some go to Smithtown

SOURCES: Claritas 2009; www.mlsli.com; LIRR; *Based on sales in the past six months, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island