Laurel Hollow drawing more young families, 'booming' with construction

THE SCOOP Mary Theresa Mardola, who has lived in Laurel Hollow for over 25 years, said she's been uplifted to see new young families moving to the area since the start of the pandemic.

"It's a hidden gem that is now booming with new construction and renovations," said Mardola, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "They're drawn to the 2-acre zoning that gives them a lot of privacy."

Other appealing factors include the accessibility to the nearby Syosset train station and the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, and that Laurel Hollow is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District, said Jeanne Leonard of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

Laurel Hollow Beach has a dock, mooring and kayak racks. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Residents enjoy the private Laurel Hollow Beach, which has a dock, mooring and kayak racks. The beach is adjacent to the village hall, which has a playground. Since the village is in the Town of Oyster Bay, residents can also use Tobay Beach.

There's a mix of housing styles in Laurel Hollow, including Colonials, ranches and contemporaries. Lisa Fasano of Compass Greater NY noted that on the south side of Route 25A the land plots tend to be more level and on the north side they are more wooded, with some on the waterfront. The area is also zoned for horses. Home prices range from $1 to $6 million. Homeowners pay village taxes as well as other taxes.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Home along Overlook Drive and Elizabeth Drive in Laurel Hollow. Credit: Danielle Silverman

The village — only 2.9 square miles — is the home of the 107-acre Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The area has drawn notable residents, including artist Lewis Comfort Tiffany, who owned the Laurelton Hall estate. The Tiffany Tower, a waterfront smokestack that Tiffany had redesigned to resemble a minaret, still stands and is visible from the beach. The village is residential, with the exception of Scarsella's Florist, which has been there for 85 years. Shopping and restaurants are available in nearby Syosset and Cold Spring Harbor.

The Tiffany Tower, left, and private homes as seen from Laurel Hollow Beach. Credit: Danielle Silverman

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES Between Jan 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, there were 17 home sales with a median sale price of $1.8 million, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $710,000 and the high was $7.6 million. During that period a year earlier there were 35 home sales with a median sale price of $1.77 million. The price range was $875,000 to $5.5 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 2.9 square miles

ZIP code 11791

Population 1,940

Median age 39.6

Median household income $250,000

Median home value $1.484 million

Monthly LIRR ticket from Syosset or Oyster Bay $277

School district, graduation rate Cold Spring Harbor (99.3%), Oyster Bay-East Norwich (88.6%)

Parks Laurel Hollow Beach

Libraries Cold Spring Harbor, Oyster Bay-East Norwich

Hospitals Syosset Hospital, Huntington Hospital

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $4.89 million, this Colonial on Hemlock Court has eight bedrooms. Credit: Peter Scifo | VHT Photography

$4.89 million

This brick Colonial built in 1923 is 6,200 square feet on 2.21 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has eight bedrooms, 5½ bathrooms and an open floor plan with a dining room, sitting room, butler's pantry, full finished basement, guest quarters and a yoga room. A recently paved and blacktopped circular driveway in the main parking area features a pond. There's also a patio and an in-ground pool. Taxes are $56,507. Alida Console, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-543-9400.

Priced at $3.45 million, this Colonial on Wildwood Drive sits on 2.01 acres. Credit: Barry Axelrod

$3.45 million

With six bedrooms and 5½ baths, this Colonial built in 1999 sits on 2.01 acres and has a double entry hall, a great room with high ceilings, two wood-burning fireplaces, a kitchen with marble counters, a heated pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and a pool house with a kitchen, bathroom and outdoor shower. There's also a full finished basement and three garage spaces. Taxes are $37,989. Lisa M. Fasano, Compass Greater NY, 516-717-9748.

Priced at $2.99 million, this Colonial on Wildwood Drive features a tennis/sport court. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

$3 million

Built in 1998 in the gated Harbour Ridge community, this five-bedroom, 5½-bath Colonial on 2 acres has a two-story entry, a large den with a stone fireplace and high ceilings, and a living room that overlooks a yard with a tennis/sports court, pool and hot tub. There's also a full-house generator and three garage spaces. Taxes are $41,572; an offer is pending. Emily Corben and Lois Kirschenbaum, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, 516-626-7600.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.8 million

Woodvale Dr.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6

Built 1966

Lot Size 2.01 acres

Taxes $40,359

+/- List price -$195,000

Days on market 301

$1.55 million

Laurel Hollow Rd.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1964

Lot Size 2.05 acres

Taxes $28,436

+/- List price -$47,000

Days on market 77

$1.22 million

Cold Spring Rd.

Style Two-story

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1950

Lot Size 2 acres

Taxes $24,992

+/- List price -$122,212

Days on market 75

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 6

Price range $2 million to $4.89 million

Tax range $33,255 to $56,507