Miller Place draws homebuyers with mix of quaintness, convenience

The hamlet is home to Miller Place Duck Pond, as well as Cordwood Landing County and Washington Memorial parks. Credit: Morgan Campbell

THE SCOOP Drawn to Miller Place by larger home and lot sizes, homebuyers from New York City and Nassau County are finding a mixture of shops, a suburban feel, vintage homes and easy access to the East End.

"You're right on 25A and the beaches are just phenomenal," said Deniz Ozgur of Signature Premier.

Homes overlook the Long Island Sound at Miller Place Beach. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The hamlet is home to Willow Creek Golf & Country Club, Cordwood Landing County and Washington Memorial parks, and private beaches north of Route 25A, accessible to residents through their homeowners' associations.

"It's very quaint and quiet," said Nicholas Aliano Jr. of Aliano Real Estate, noting that the area is close to three hospitals and Stony Brook University.

North Country Road is home to many businesses, as well as houses from the 18th and 19th centuries. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Though development has continued steadily since World War II, the hamlet is home to many 18th and 19th century homes that remain along Main Street (North Country Road) and is on the National Register of Historic Places for its more than two dozen historic homes.

In recent years, an influx of fast-food eateries, pharmacies and other businesses has detracted from some of the hamlet's quaintness, said Antoinette Donato, vice president of the Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society, who has lived in Miller Place for 50 years.

Shopping centers, fast-food and other conveniences have found their way to Miller Place. Credit: Morgan Campbell

The area was named for Andrew Miller, a farmer who bought land in 1679. During the Revolutionary War, residents of "Miller's Place," as it was then known, were mostly American patriots. One outlier, Richard Miller, Andrew's son, was killed in 1776 while recruiting for the British cause.

The community's name changed to Miller Place in 1894, the year the railroad came, bringing with it an influx of tourists. Service ended in 1938 for lack of ridership.

In addition to one co-op and two condominium developments, housing stock consists mostly of Colonial and Victorian single-family homes, with prices ranging from $450,000 to $1.4 million for a large home near the water.

Homes on Henearly Drive, top, and Earl Street in Miller Place. Credit: Morgan Campbell

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, listed at $589,000.

SALE PRICES Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, there were 146 home sales with a median sale price of $593,250, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $360,000 and the high was $1.395 million. During that period a year earlier there were 177 home sales with a median sale price of $575,000. The price range was $255,000 to $1.387 million.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 6.55 square miles

ZIP code 11764

Population 11,723

Median age 41.5

Median household income $123,984

Median home value $612,500

Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $365

School district, graduation rate Miller Place (94.8%)

Parks Cordwood Landing County Park

Libraries Comsewogue, Port Jefferson

Hospitals St. Charles Hospital, John T. Mather Memorial Hospital

Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 62

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1.25 million

Priced at $1.25 million, this post-modern home on Sycamore Street has seven bedrooms. Credit: Photografik Studios/James Calandrino

At 4,500-square-feet, this 2004 Post-modern home features 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has custom cabinetry, an oversized center island, quartz counters and high-end appliances. Other features include primary suite with tray ceiling, new hot water heater, and full unfinished basement. The fenced-in 0.69-acre property has a large deck, swimming pool and attached three-car garage. Taxes are $22,085. Nicholas Aliano, Jr., Aliano Real Estate, 631-744-5000.

$799,000

Priced at $799,000, this Wedgewood Lane Colonial has a legal accessory apartment. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

This renovated 1972 Colonial has 3,860 square feet of space, seven bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, plus an unoccupied two-bedroom, one-bath legal accessory apartment. The house has hardwood floors, completely owned solar panels and a fenced-in 0.52 acre yard with an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $18,408. Deniz Ozgur, Signature Premier Properties, 631-642-2300.

$599,999

Priced at $599,999, this Echo Avenue contemporary home sits on 0.59 acres. Credit: Douglas Elliman Realty

A 2,500-square-foot contemporary with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen with wood paneled ceiling, Brazilian cherrywood floors, crown molding, heated sunroom, partially finished basement with wine room, primary suite with an updated bathroom, new roof, and whole house generator. The 0.59-acre property has an outdoor kitchen and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $15,645. Michelle Keegan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-758-2552.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.075 million

Rhododendron Ct.

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2004

Lot Size 0.69 acre

Taxes $24,963

+/- List price +$95,000

Days on the market 90

$745,000

Sweetgum Ln.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2004

Lot Size 0.69 acre

Taxes $21,079

+/- List price +$16,000

Days on the market 89

$455,000

Wabil Rd.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathroom 1

Built 1957

Lot Size 0.31 acre

Taxes $8,263

+/- List price -$34,900

Days on the market 124