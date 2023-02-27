Miller Place draws homebuyers with mix of quaintness, convenience
THE SCOOP Drawn to Miller Place by larger home and lot sizes, homebuyers from New York City and Nassau County are finding a mixture of shops, a suburban feel, vintage homes and easy access to the East End.
"You're right on 25A and the beaches are just phenomenal," said Deniz Ozgur of Signature Premier.
The hamlet is home to Willow Creek Golf & Country Club, Cordwood Landing County and Washington Memorial parks, and private beaches north of Route 25A, accessible to residents through their homeowners' associations.
"It's very quaint and quiet," said Nicholas Aliano Jr. of Aliano Real Estate, noting that the area is close to three hospitals and Stony Brook University.
Though development has continued steadily since World War II, the hamlet is home to many 18th and 19th century homes that remain along Main Street (North Country Road) and is on the National Register of Historic Places for its more than two dozen historic homes.
In recent years, an influx of fast-food eateries, pharmacies and other businesses has detracted from some of the hamlet's quaintness, said Antoinette Donato, vice president of the Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society, who has lived in Miller Place for 50 years.
The area was named for Andrew Miller, a farmer who bought land in 1679. During the Revolutionary War, residents of "Miller's Place," as it was then known, were mostly American patriots. One outlier, Richard Miller, Andrew's son, was killed in 1776 while recruiting for the British cause.
The community's name changed to Miller Place in 1894, the year the railroad came, bringing with it an influx of tourists. Service ended in 1938 for lack of ridership.
In addition to one co-op and two condominium developments, housing stock consists mostly of Colonial and Victorian single-family homes, with prices ranging from $450,000 to $1.4 million for a large home near the water.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS There is one condo on the market, listed at $589,000.
SALE PRICES Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, there were 146 home sales with a median sale price of $593,250, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $360,000 and the high was $1.395 million. During that period a year earlier there were 177 home sales with a median sale price of $575,000. The price range was $255,000 to $1.387 million.
OTHER STATS
Town Brookhaven
Area 6.55 square miles
ZIP code 11764
Population 11,723
Median age 41.5
Median household income $123,984
Median home value $612,500
Monthly LIRR ticket from Port Jefferson $365
School district, graduation rate Miller Place (94.8%)
Parks Cordwood Landing County Park
Libraries Comsewogue, Port Jefferson
Hospitals St. Charles Hospital, John T. Mather Memorial Hospital
Transit Suffolk County Transit Route 62
Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1.25 million
At 4,500-square-feet, this 2004 Post-modern home features 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has custom cabinetry, an oversized center island, quartz counters and high-end appliances. Other features include primary suite with tray ceiling, new hot water heater, and full unfinished basement. The fenced-in 0.69-acre property has a large deck, swimming pool and attached three-car garage. Taxes are $22,085. Nicholas Aliano, Jr., Aliano Real Estate, 631-744-5000.
$799,000
This renovated 1972 Colonial has 3,860 square feet of space, seven bedrooms and 4 1/2 baths, plus an unoccupied two-bedroom, one-bath legal accessory apartment. The house has hardwood floors, completely owned solar panels and a fenced-in 0.52 acre yard with an attached one-car garage. Taxes are $18,408. Deniz Ozgur, Signature Premier Properties, 631-642-2300.
$599,999
A 2,500-square-foot contemporary with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen with wood paneled ceiling, Brazilian cherrywood floors, crown molding, heated sunroom, partially finished basement with wine room, primary suite with an updated bathroom, new roof, and whole house generator. The 0.59-acre property has an outdoor kitchen and attached two-car garage. Taxes are $15,645. Michelle Keegan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-758-2552.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1.075 million
Rhododendron Ct.
Style Postmodern
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3½
Built 2004
Lot Size 0.69 acre
Taxes $24,963
+/- List price +$95,000
Days on the market 90
$745,000
Sweetgum Ln.
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2004
Lot Size 0.69 acre
Taxes $21,079
+/- List price +$16,000
Days on the market 89
$455,000
Wabil Rd.
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathroom 1
Built 1957
Lot Size 0.31 acre
Taxes $8,263
+/- List price -$34,900
Days on the market 124