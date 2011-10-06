Buying in Old Bethpage

THE SCOOP. Quiet and unassuming, Old Bethpage has "all the quaintness of a small town," says resident Allison McNally of Shawn Elliott Luxury Homes & Estates in Woodbury.

"Being on the smaller side, you have the opportunity to get to know your neighbors," adds resident Stephen Wasserman, noting he also enjoys the area's open spaces.

The community is perhaps best known as the home of the 209-acre Old Bethpage Village Restoration, which portrays Long Island during the mid 19th century. Many events are hosted there, McNally says.

Though Old Bethpage has one commercial center -- True Value Plaza, anchored by the post office -- residents have easy access to all the shops and services in neighboring Plainview. In fact, the two communities share the Plainview-based water district, community park and library. The Plainview-Old Bethpage Community Center is in Old Bethpage on Haypath Road.

The Long Island Expressway and the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, as well as retailers such as Costco and Target in Melville are also close, says Jerry Silber of Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Neighborhoods feature a variety of ranch styles, Colonials and split-levels on slightly larger properties than those in Plainview.

The Town of Oyster Bay Housing Authority offers a 140-unit subsidized rental development, with a community center, on Round Swamp Road for people 62 and older or those with disabilities.

SALES PRICE. From Sept. 1, 2010, to Sept. 30, 2011, there were 32 sales, with a median price of $513,500, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The low price was $351,000 and the high was $667,000. From Aug. 1, 2009, to Aug. 31, 2010, there were 34 sales. The median price was $483,250, with a low of $351,000 and a high of $715,000.

ATTRACTIONS. Battle Row Campground on Claremont Road; Old Bethpage Equestrian Center on Winding Road.

Other stats

Town. Oyster Bay

Area. 4.1 square miles

ZIP code. 11804

Population.: 5,339

Median age. 43.5

Median household income. $111,406

Median home value. $565,000*

LIRR time to NYC. From Bethpage, 45 minutes to 55 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket.: $254

School districts. Most students attend Plainview-Old Bethpage, while others go to Bethpage.

Sources: Census estimates; mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road

*Based on sales in the past six months according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island