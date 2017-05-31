Buying in Rocky Point

THE SCOOP Jane Bonner, a Town of Brookhaven councilwoman who has lived in Rocky Point for 30 years, says “there are very few places left on Long Island where you can live a block from the beach affordably.” In Rocky Point, she adds, homeowners can do just that.

Rocky Point, with a diverse housing stock and median price of $252,000, boasts a stretch of private beaches along the Long Island Sound.

The downtown area is undergoing something of a renaissance, Bonner adds.

That includes a new parking lot, new sidewalks, trees and lights and Veterans Memorial Square, which replaced a blighted property and is now what Bonner calls the gateway to downtown. A new farm-to-table restaurant called Broadway Market, slated to open this summer, will have dine-in and takeout options and include amenities such as a bakery, coffee bar, fresh meat counter, bar, outdoor patio and more.

Bonner says the shopping center district features chain stores, mom-and-pop shops and well-known eateries, which includes BBDs (short for Beers, Burgers, Desserts).

Homes range from cottages for around $150,000 to million-dollar homes on the waterfront, says Linda Albo of Albo Agency in Rocky Point.

“There is no predominant housing style,” Albo says. “And Rocky Point is unique because of it.”

The area is also a desirable second-home location, she adds. Bonner says there have been discussions about developing 40 senior apartments on the old Thurber Lumber Co. site.

The Rocky Point Natural Resource Management Area features nearly 6,000 acres of preserve that include trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. The ongoing Rails to Trails Conservancy project, which plans to convert 10 miles of land once occupied by the Long Island Rail Road into a biking and walking trail, also goes through Rocky Point.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are none on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between May 1, 2016, and May 25, 2017, there were 227 home sales, with a median sale price of $247,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $65,000 and the high was $644,000. During that period a year earlier, 186 homes sold, with a median sale price of $237,400. The price range was $58,000 to $650,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Rocky Point High School. In 2016, 47 percent of graduates earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation. That’s up from 39 percent in 2015.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 10.3 square miles

ZIP code 11778

Population 14,014

Median age 36.8

Median household income $91,661

Median home value $252,000*

LIRR to NYC 96 to 117 minutes at peak (Port Jefferson)

Monthly ticket $391

School district Rocky Point

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$400,000

SOUNDVIEW DRIVE After 226 days on the market, this four-bedroom Contemporary sold for $129,000 less than its asking price. The 1987 home, with 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, has a living room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings with skylights and views of the Long Island Sound. The main level also includes an eat-in kitchen and dining room. The master suite, along with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom, are on the upper level. The 0.27-acre property, across the street from private beach access, also includes an attached two-car garage and partial basement. The taxes are $16,013.

$294,500

MAHOGANY ROAD This three-bedroom, 2 1⁄2 bathroom Colonial sold for $25,494 less than its asking price after 248 days on the market. In addition to formal living and dining rooms, the 1966 home includes an eat-in kitchen and an expanded den with a fireplace. The master bedroom, with a private bathroom, is on the upper level along with two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The 0.62-acre property, with taxes of $12,612, also has a partially finished basement, an attached one-car garage and an in-ground pool.

$216,000

POSEIDON ROAD Originally listed for $235,000, this three-bedroom Cape sold in April after 326 days on the market. The main level of the house, which was built in 1945, features a foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and one of the home’s two full bathrooms. Two bedrooms are situated on the upper level, including the master bedroom. A full basement, with a laundry room, has an outside entrance. The 50-by-100-foot property, on a cul-de-sac, has property taxes of $6,532.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$274,900 This three-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch includes a living room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dining area. The 80-by-100-foot property includes a full basement and attached one-car garage. Taxes: $8,950. Linda Albo, Albo Agency, 631-744-4500

Trade-Up

$349,999 This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch features formal living and dining rooms, a granite kitchen, den with a fireplace and master bedroom with a bathroom. The 0.31-acre property includes an attached one-car garage and partial basement. Taxes: $9,249. Dina Power, Coach Realtors, 631-612-1954

High-End

$495,000 This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Victorian offers a living room with a fireplace, granite eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and master suite with a Jacuzzi. The 0.71-acre property also has an attached two-car garage, finished basement and paver patio. Taxes: $13,559. Leslie Ardolino, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-275-9396

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 102

Price range $89,900-$990,000

Tax range $1,944-$22,675