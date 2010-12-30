Buying in Roslyn Heights, what to look for

The scoop Even though Roslyn Heights made Forbes' 2010 list of America's Most Expensive ZIP codes - ranking 478 of 500 - buyers can break into the community for less than $400,000.

"Whatever price range you want, we have it," says Lea Frank, a broker at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty in Roslyn, noting co-ops start in the $100,000 range. Starter homes are generally priced from the upper $300,000s to the low $500,000s, says Debra O'Brien of Harding Real Estate in Port Washington. High-end homes - including those in the Country Club section - a development comprising almost 700 houses - can top $2 million.

Roslyn Heights has an array of architectural styles, from original Victorians and Colonials to Capes.

In an effort to preserve some of the homes built in the early 1900s, North Hempstead Town, in 1999, designated about 68 houses on Elm, Willow and Garden streets as historic landmarks, says Pat Black, associate broker and manager of Coldwell Banker Claire Sobel in Roslyn Heights.

Another selling point, adds Minoo Pajounia of Lynx Realty in Roslyn, is the area's proximity to the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway. "It's most convenient," she says.

As for the market, agents and brokers concur - this has been a busy month for sales, especially for the pricier homes. "We had a strong December, and what's even more surprising, it's been busiest in the upper-end price range," Frank said.



Condos The Summit at High Point development has listings between $679,000 and $1,050,000.



Co-ops Roslyn Gardens development has listings between $115,000 and $265,000.



Sales price Since November 2009, there were 89 sales, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island data. The median price was $620,000, with a low of $300,000 and a high of $1,975,000. From October 2008 to October 2009, there were 59 sales, with a median price of $725,000. The low was $255,000; the high was $2,250,000.



Attractions Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn has an ice-skating rink, nine-hole golf course, swimming pools and athletic fields.



Other stats

TOWN North Hempstead

AREA 1.5 square miles

ZIP CODE 11577*

POPULATION 5,854

MEDIAN AGE 42

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME $108,449

MEDIAN HOME VALUE $632,500**

LIRR TIME TO NYC FROM ROSLYN 47 minutes to 54 minutes at peak

MONTHLY TICKET $232

SCHOOL DISTRICT Roslyn, Herricks, Mineola, East Williston



SOURCES: Claritas 2009; mlsli.com; Long Island Rail Road

*Includes East Hills

**Based on sales in the past six months, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island