Westbury village like 'a big city in a quaint, suburban town'

THE SCOOP Between the numerous shopping and dining options, as well as its main train line stop, the Village of Westbury feels like “a big city in a quaint, suburban town,” said Maria Kick, an agent with Goldilocks Real Estate. “It’s very easy to get to the city, and we have plenty of nearby shopping malls like Roosevelt Field, but there’s also plenty of grass, trees and beautiful, well-maintained homes.”

Forty-year resident Wendy Liotti said it’s also a central location with the parkways nearby. But the highlight is its diversity, added Liotti, a broker with Compass Greater NY. “We have a diverse population that is reflected in our shopping and restaurant options. Our tagline is that it’s truly a community for all people, a community for all seasons.”

Stores along Post Avenue in Westbury's shopping district. Credit: Danielle Silverman

The arts council holds weekly events evenings from June through September, as well as street fairs and a film night. Post Avenue, the main road, is home to a recreation center, sports center, community center with a senior center, and the Space at Westbury for the performing arts.

As part of a state $10 million downtown revitalization grant, Westbury Arts got a permanent site in 2021 on Schenck Avenue. The Long Island Rail Road completed a four-level parking garage last year. Liotti said the revitalization plans include new apartment buildings near the station.

Homes along Linden Avenue. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Some of the earliest settlers in Westbury were Quakers who farmed the land. When lavish estates were built in what is now Old Westbury after 1880, a commerce center developed on Post Avenue, eventually becoming the incorporated Village of Westbury in 1932. In 1938, the Northern State Parkway was constructed, sparking the beginnings of a housing and population boom that continued through the mid-1950s, when Westbury ran out of undeveloped land.

Today's housing options include ranches, split-levels, Capes, Colonials, Victorians and modern homes from $500,000 to $1 million. Westbury is also a good place for apartment living, with apartment buildings with condos and co-ops for sale near the train station and close to Meadowbrook Parkway, ranging from about $150,000 to nearly $1 million. Rentals are also available starting at around $2,000.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS There are 10 condos and six co-ops on the market, ranging from $139,000 to $992,000.

SALE PRICES Between Dec. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022, there were 316 home sales with a median sale price of $659,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $382,000 and the high was $2.53 million. During that period a year earlier there were 391 home sales with a median sale price of $590,000. The price range was $265,000 to $1.1 million.

OTHER STATS

Town North Hempstead

Area 2.34 square miles

ZIP code 11590

Population 15,864

Median age 43

Median household income $108,992

Median home value $650,000

Monthly LIRR ticket from Westbury $277

School districts, graduation rates Westbury (91%), Carle Place (98%)

Parks Westbury Community Center

Library Westbury Memorial Public Library

Hospitals Nassau University Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island

Transit NICE Bus Routes 22, 35

Sources: 2020 Census; 2020 American Community Survey; OneKey MLS; LIRR, data.nysed.gov

NOW ON THE MARKET

Priced at $1.25 million, this Maple Avenue property has a house and professional building on its lot. Credit: KJW Photography /KJ Wohlers

$1.25 million

This 0.75-acre property has a 2,472-square-foot Colonial built in 1930 with four bedrooms, 1½ baths and a basement. The landscaped yard has a gazebo and wide lawn. There is another building with a parking lot 272 feet behind the house that is being used as a professional office. Taxes are $22,526. Nancy Jarvis, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-850-2110.

Priced at $599,000, this Colonial on Chestnut Street a formal living room with a fireplace. Credit: Sandi M. Polinsky

$599,000

Built in 1931, this three-bedroom, one-bath Colonial has hardwood mahogany banded floors throughout the first floor, a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room and eat-in-kitchen. The 1,330-square-foot house sits on an 8,000 square-foot fenced lot with a detached, one-car garage. There’s a walk-up attic and laundry in the basement. Taxes are $12,886. Sandi M. Polinsky, Goldilocks Real Estate, 917-733-3059.

Priced at $479,000, this condo in Maple Towers has a gas fireplace and washer/dryer. Credit: Debi Curtis

$479,000

With a washer/dryer in the unit, this two-bedroom, 2½-bath condo in Maple Towers, built in 2006, has 1,178 square feet of living space. There’s an eat-in-kitchen, formal dining area, living room with a gas fireplace and an assigned parking space. The development has a 24-hour door attendant, gym, library, and pool. Taxes are $9,089; common charges are $701. An offer is pending. Wendy Liotti and Carole Zeilman, Compass Greater NY, 516-817-8897.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.04 million

Henry St.

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2

Built 1913

Lot size 0.39 acre

Taxes $21,693

+/- List price -$48,000

Days on market 107

$920,000

Ellison Ave.

Style Cape

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1953

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $16,764

+/- List price +$21,000

Days on market 223

$775,000

Rockland St.

Style Expanded ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1960

Lot size 0.24 acre

Taxes $17,540

+/- List price +$75,000

Days on market 96

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 82

Price range $139,000 to $1.499 million

Tax range $5,752 to $22,526