Call it Riverhead's beach chalet

People usually associate chalets with ski vacations. This chalet-style house in Riverhead is not near the slopes, but comes instead with deeded Reeves Park beach rights. Built in 1987 and nestled in the woods, it’s on the market for $429,000.

About 1,500 square foot, this cedar-sided home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There’s a fireplace in the living room to use in the winter and three decks for the summer, along with four skylights.

Listing agent Joan Waggoner of Bagshaw Real Estate says the sellers liked the unusual architectural style as well as the garage that leads to a partially finished basement.