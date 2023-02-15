3-bedroom Cape in Wyandanch asks $335,000
A Cape in Wyandanch near the train station and an elementary school is on the market for $334,999. The annual property taxes are $7,768.
The house was built on South 24th Street in 1944. It sits on a 0.14-acre lot and contains three bedrooms, one bathroom and an unfinished basement, coming to a total of 1,156 square feet. It has oil and hot water heating. There is also a walk-in attic that can be used as a closet or office space.
Some renovation will be necessary, said listing agent Sam Portugues Klos of Migrate Realty.
“It does require a new roof and a nice update to the kitchen and bathroom,” she said. “Overall the house is fairly solid, it just needs someone with an imagination. This house has a lot of potential, and it could be turned into something great.”
The property is less than a mile from the Wyandanch Long Island Rail Road station. There is a front yard, and the space in the back was once used for a vegetable garden, Klos said. She added that the long driveway can fit three cars, and leads to the backyard.
“It’s definitely good for a starter family, or for a contractor who wants to flip it,” Klos said.
The property is served by the Wyandanch Union Free School District, and is near Lafrancis Hardiman Elementary School.