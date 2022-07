Is this mansion in Mill Neck or on the Mediterranean? Listed for $11.8 million, the 15,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom home looks like it could be in Europe.

Built in 1915, it has a two-story great room with 16-foot ceilings and arched floor-to-ceiling windows.

On the first floor, off the front entrance hallway, is a billiards room and media room with a ceiling that looks like the night sky. There’s also a large wine cellar.

Upstairs is a dining room with a terrace and a family room. Outside on the 5-acre property is a saltwater gunite pool and pool house, as well as a tennis court.

Margaret Trautmann of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property with Bonnie Devendorf, says an artist took two years to paint gold leaf accents on the ceiling.

“It’s got an incredible European feel to it,” Trautmann says. “It makes you feel like you’re in a different world.”

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Though not much is known about who built the grand home, it has had at least one prominent owner: Lowell Weicker, the father of former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker Jr., bought the house after World War II and lived there until around 1970.

It is said that The Rolling Stones have stayed there.

The property is perfect for car collectors. Aside from an attached nine-car garage and a detached 12-car garage, there’s also a one-room chauffeur’s studio.

Trautmann says the seller built the flat-roofed detached garage to land a helicopter on it, but because the town has restrictions, he instead added a two-bedroom apartment for his housekeeper and her family.