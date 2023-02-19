How to clean a bathroom sink and keep it looking pristine

In the time between your morning and nighttime routines, your bathroom sink gathers all sorts of gross buildup. Blobs of toothpaste, makeup spills and more can collect on the surface throughout the day, creating serious grime that can’t be rinsed away when you wash your hands.

For a spot-free sink, follow the guide below.

Best cleaning tools for bathroom sinks

Clean most bathroom sinks using a general bathroom cleaning spray and a soft cloth. For a gentler option, use mild dish detergent or distilled white vinegar mixed with water. An old toothbrush or small, soft-bristled brush might be needed for scrubbing around the faucet and drain. For everyday cleaning, keep multisurface wipes or a stack of clean cloths nearby to wipe out the sink basin each night.

The best way to clean the bathroom sink will depend on the material. For ceramic or porcelain, avoid abrasive cleaners or tools like scouring pads and stiff-bristled brushes, as these could scratch the surface. Natural stone sinks should only be cleaned using a mild dish detergent and water or a stone cleaner specifically made for the material. To avoid pitting or other damage, never use abrasive tools, harsh cleaning products or acidic ingredients like vinegar or lemon juice to clean these sinks. Metal bathroom sinks, including those made from stainless steel, copper or bronze, require gentle cleaning with mild dish detergent and water or a cleaner designed for the type of metal to prevent scratches.

How to clean a bathroom sink

Fill your sink with a few inches of hot water and add some dish detergent or a cup or two of white vinegar. Rub the mixture around the faucet. Dip a cloth into the water and wipe down the countertop. Then toss small items that need cleaning into the water, such as your soap tray or toothpaste cup. Let everything sit for at least 10 minutes, then drain the sink and rinse and dry the items. Wipe off the sink and any remaining water with a dry cloth. This vinegar-water mixture is nontoxic, plus the acidity of the vinegar easily cuts through lime deposits and soap scum. It evaporates quickly, leaving everything clean and shiny.

Otherwise, you can use your favorite surface cleaner. Spray the entire surface of the basin and let it sit for about 30 seconds to break down grime before wiping with a clean cloth.

How to clean the bathroom sink drain

To prevent clogs, aim to clean your sink drain weekly. Remove the drain stopper, discard debris that has collected and rinse the stopper before replacing it. This will help stop small debris from building up in the drain. Maintaining a clean drain will prevent your bathroom from unwanted smells.

How to clean the bathroom sink faucet

Be sure to use a cleaning method that's suitable for the material. In most cases, dish soap, water and a cloth provide the best way to clean faucets. For stubborn buildup, use a cloth dipped in a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water to wipe down the surface. Dip a soft toothbrush into the solution to scrub around the edges. Finish by wiping the faucet with a clean, dry cloth to prevent water spots and make the surface shine.