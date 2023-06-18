How to clean an outdoor umbrella to remove unsightly buildup

Outdoor umbrellas pull double duty to keep us dry from rain and shaded from the sun. However, dirt, tree sap and bird droppings can accumulate over time, and your colorful umbrella shading the patio table or deck can be one of the last things to get a good power wash. Here's how to restore your outdoor umbrella just in time for the summer entertaining season.

How to clean an outdoor umbrella with removable fabric

Vacuum. After removing the umbrella fabric from the frame, give it a good shake or using a soft-brush vacuum. Treat stains. Use liquid laundry soap or enzyme-based stain cleaners to pre-treat umbrella stains. Gently scrub with a soft-bristle brush, and let the solution sit for the recommended time before placing it in the washing machine. Machine-wash umbrella fabric. Follow the recommendations on the care tag. If there is no care tag, use cold water and heavy-duty detergent. Dry fabric and reassemble. Smooth the umbrella out on a flat surface and air-dry it. If there's no plastic lining, use a low-heat iron setting or a steamer after drying.

How to clean a patio umbrella with attached fabric

Vacuum and spot-treat. Move the entire umbrella to a shady place and on a surface that can be wet, like a driveway, where water can easily run off to a drain. Use a soft brush or vacuum to remove anything trapped between fibers. Then, use a cloth with warm water to remove dirt, bugs or bird excrement. Scrub with soap. Mix liquid laundry detergent with warm water. Use a soft-bristle brush to scrub the fabric with soapy water in a circular motion. For deep stains, use spot and stain removers that won't harm the original colors. Rinse and let dry. Leave any deep-cleaning stain treatments on the fabric for 15 to 20 minutes before hosing down to remove all the soap. Allow the umbrella to air-dry by putting it back under the sun. Do not close the umbrella until it's completely dry.

How to clean an outdoor umbrella frame

Use a soft cloth with a mild cleaning solution to wipe down wooden umbrella frames. Use a soft-bristle brush to remove stubborn pieces of dirt. Do not use abrasive materials, cleaners or bleach.

If the frame has been exposed to the sun, it might need to be re-polished or oiled. If you choose to re-stain it, consider products that match the original color. There are sprays and fast-drying glosses available to help maintain the wood's shine.

Wipe down aluminum frames with a soft cloth and cleaning solution. Use a microfiber cloth to remove fine dust and rinse with warm water. Use a dry cloth to remove water and cleaning agents. As with wooden frames, don't use abrasive materials like scouring pads or steel wool.

How often to clean a patio umbrella

Outdoor umbrellas should be cleaned regularly. Depending on the weather in your area and its placement in your yard, this could be a few times a year, once a month or once a week. To improve longevity and quality, keep umbrellas from under trees that bear fruits or berries. Similarly, keep away from bird feeders, so the umbrella isn't in the flight path. Last, keep umbrellas clean by closing them when not in use and storing them in a covered area, like a garage or shed, during inclement weather.