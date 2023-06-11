How to repot a houseplant (without the mess)

Keeping plants alive is one thing, but knowing when (and more importantly how) to repot a plant requires another level of indoor gardening know-how. The right gardening tools are required, but you don’t necessarily need a green thumb to properly repot your most hard-earned indoor houseplants.

According to Joyce Mast, Bloomscape’s resident “Plant Mom,” repotting even the hardiest of indoor plants can be done in around 15 minutes.

Indoor gardening tools:

1 pot (preferably one that’s approximately 2 inches larger than the pot you’re currently using)

Sharp scissors or pruning shears

Fresh potting soil

1 old sheet

Determine if your plant needs a new home

A surefire sign your plant needs to be repotted is the presence of visible roots.

“That’s a sign that your plant is root-bound and needs more space,” says Mast. Another clue that your plant babies are in desperate need of a new home: If water rushes through the pot and out the drainage hole upon giving your plants a drink. According to Mast, this means that the roots are taking up too much real estate within the pot, resulting in a less-than-stellar soil-to-root ratio.

Stake out a spot in your home

If you’re limited on square footage in your humble abode, opt for an open area like a basement or outdoor patio. Dirt spillage is inevitable, which is why Mast recommends laying down an old sheet instead of newspaper to help corral dirt particles and stray plant trimmings.

Choose a proper pot

When selecting a new pot, choose a vessel that’s approximately 2 inches larger in diameter than the previous planter. If your new pot exceeds the 2-inch limit, your plant may suffer, since an excess of soil can lead to wet plants and root damage down the road. Remember to choose a pot with a sufficient drainage hole and saucer, too. “A plant without drainage is much more susceptible to root rot and death from overwatering,” says Mast of the common indoor gardening mistake.

Add fresh potting soil to the mix

Fill the planter one-third of the way full with fresh potting soil. Do this by sliding the plant from its current vessel and gently shaking the plant to encourage its roots to come along for the ride. With the help of sharp scissors or pruning shears, cut back any dead, mushy, discolored or excessively long roots. Mast notes here that you should wipe the blades with rubbing alcohol between each snip.

Position the plant

Next, place the plant in the center of the new pot, taking care to position the top of its root ball (the semi-solid mass of soil and roots) 1 inch below the top of the vessel. Fill the pot with soil, tamping the dirt down around the roots, leaving 1 to 2 inches of room between the dirt and the pot’s rim. “This enables you to water the plant without liquid spilling over the edge too quickly,” says Mast.

Give your plant a drink

Water your plant thoroughly until water flows freely from the bottom of the pot. Afterward, allow the plant to “rest” so all water drains from your new pot, then place the pot on its new saucer. If water begins to puddle on the saucer, allow the plant to rest off the saucer a few minutes longer to adequately drain.