CNBC to feature Upper Brookville mansion

A $12.995 million Upper Brookville estate will appear Saturday night in a segment of CNBC’s “Secret Lives of the Super Rich.”

The show, which starts at 8 p.m., features listing agent Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who will take host Robert Frank on a tour of a Chestnut Hill manse where one can swim indoors, bowl or catch a movie. Viewers will also learn what Babaev’s favorite movie is and how she handles a bowling ball. (Spoiler alert: Babaev is striking in heels.)

"You don’t know what the house has to offer until you walk through the front door,” Babaev says.

The living space, more than 10,000 square feet, is all on one level. Formal rooms with tall ceilings — the lowest is 14 feet — create a lot of space, light and air, Babaev says.

Other features include millwork, coffered ceilings, oversized windows and five fireplaces, as well as a gourmet kitchen and a mahogany library. The indoor pool and spa were recently renovated. Of 14 rooms, there are seven bedrooms, including the master suite. As for bathrooms — there are nine, plus four half-baths. The above-grade lower level is where the bowling alley, theater and gym are located.

Outside, there is a tennis court and an inground pool. Meticulously landscaped, the 5.28-acre property, which has a gated entrance, backs a preserve and a golf course, making it feel even more spacious and private. This home, Babaev says, “is comfortable for family living and great for entertaining.”