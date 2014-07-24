Columnist selling Atlantic Beach pad

This modern beachfront home has provided one Manhattan resident with an escape from the city, but without the three-hour drive to the East End. Daily News columnist and novelist Linda Stasi recently listed her six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom Atlantic Beach home for $3.799 million.

“You’re on the same ocean as the Hamptons,” says Stasi.

The home has been used for fashion shoots and served as the home of Henry Winkler’s character in the USA show “Royal Pains.”

In the kitchen of the 7,500-square-foot home are handmade custom cabinets, rare Iranian white granite countertops and a Wolf stove with attached induction range. There are two balconies overlooking the ocean, as well as a playroom and gym. The bottom floor has a finished kitchen, so the space can be converted into a separate apartment.

Stasi says the house, built in the 1940s, sustained no damage from superstorm Sandy.

The property is listed with Satish Thakersey and Ann Morreel of Citi Habitats.