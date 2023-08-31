Historic Cutchogue house on the market for $1.8 million

A home built in 1863 in Cutchogue blends history with design elements once considered ahead of its time. Nestled in the Nassau Point peninsula, the home called Crestwood is on the market for $1.8 million. The annual property taxes are $16,602.

The house sits on 1.2 acres on Vanston Road with an antique, maroon and sage green facade. It contains four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. One standout feature of the property is its front porch, said Carol Szynaka of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. She is co-listing the house with Mariah Mills.

This Cutchogue home has an indoor-outdoor porch. Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

The indoor-outdoor space is considered an advancement for the historic home, Szynaka said.

“It’s so unique in that it’s very deep, so you can have a whole conversation pit, you can dine out there, or put couches out there,” she added.

There’s an additional porch on the second floor, and other notable spaces include a library, finished attic and grand foyer.

Remnants of the home’s past are intact, such as its original crown moldings, Szynaka said. Its high ceilings and doors have also stood the test of time.

There is a single-car garage, outdoor shower and barn on site as well.

The property is less than a mile from two private beaches. The Nassau Point community includes many second-home buyers, so the residents host a tag sale and cocktail party annually, Szynaka added. “There are a few events throughout the season to bring all of the people within the community together, to keep them engaged and social,” she said.

The property is served by the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District.