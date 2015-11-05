Cutchogue Postmodern with art studio lists for $899,000

This Cutchogue Postmodern, listed for $899,000, has the feel of an old farmhouse with the comfort and style of a modern-day home, says listing agent Sheila Izzo of North Fork Real Estate.

The 2,500-square-foot house, built in 2004, offers "soaring ceilings," Izzo says, and pastoral views from its "panoramic window panels." And there's a surprise in store on the 1.87-acre property, which borders preserved farmland, she adds.

Two years ago, the homeowner built a separate structure with a 1,350-square-foot art and photography studio and workshop on the first floor and an unfinished loft.

The four-bedroom home offers two bathrooms and a half-bath, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with a fireplace. The home has a den, hardwood floors, a full basement and a two-car attached garage.

Izzo says the home comes with beach rights.