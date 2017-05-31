Dual-use ranch home in East Northport hits market for $649,000
You can live and work in this recently renovated East Northport ranch, which has dual commercial and residential zoning, its listing agent says. It is listed for $649,000.
The two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath home is currently configured with four offices and two master bedrooms on the main floor. One of the bedrooms and a finished lower level have private entrances, says listing agent and owner William Tarantola of Coach Real Estate.
A paver patio on the quarter-acre parcel can do double duty as entertaining space and a spot for doing business outside on a sunny day, says Tarantola. The property is equipped with in-ground sprinklers.
Electrical systems, bathrooms, floors and walls were all updated last year, he adds. The lower level has an efficiency kitchen with marble counters as well as a full bath. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, which includes an updated roof and boiler.
A rear parking lot has spaces for 10 vehicles. Situated at the corner of a residential community, business signage is limited to the front of the building facing other commercial structures.
“I’ve put a lot of energy into keeping it looking like a private home,” Tarantola says.