Dual-use ranch home in East Northport hits market for $649,000

Live and work in this recently renovated East Northport ranch.

By Danny SchrafelSpecial to Newsday

You can live and work in this recently renovated East Northport ranch, which has dual commercial and residential zoning, its listing agent says. It is listed for $649,000.

The two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath home is currently configured with four offices and two master bedrooms on the main floor. One of the bedrooms and a finished lower level have private entrances, says listing agent and owner William Tarantola of Coach Real Estate.

A paver patio on the quarter-acre parcel can do double duty as entertaining space and a spot for doing business outside on a sunny day, says Tarantola. The property is equipped with in-ground sprinklers.

Electrical systems, bathrooms, floors and walls were all updated last year, he adds. The lower level has an efficiency kitchen with marble counters as well as a full bath. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, which includes an updated roof and boiler.

A rear parking lot has spaces for 10 vehicles. Situated at the corner of a residential community, business signage is limited to the front of the building facing other commercial structures.

“I’ve put a lot of energy into keeping it looking like a private home,” Tarantola says.

