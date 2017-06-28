Duke and Duchess of Windsor’s Lattingtown love nest lists for $5.99M

A Lattingtown estate that was once the summer retreat of The Duke and Duchess of Windsor is on the market for $5.99 million.

The couple — subjects of what some refer to as “the greatest love story of the 20th century” — spent the summer of 1948 in the French Normandy-style manor, which was owned at the time by a friend of theirs, the home’s listing agent says. The Duke was Edward VIII, the former King of England who abdicated his throne in 1936 to wed Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee who became the duchess upon marriage.

Their love nest, built in 1935, is a 9,741 square foot home with eight bedrooms and 7 1⁄2 bathrooms. Next to the 20-by-20-foot grand foyer, which features marble flooring and arched entryways, is a sweeping bridal staircase. The formal living room, formal dining room and family room each include one of the home’s six fireplaces. An updated gourmet kitchen boasts a breakfast room, center island and dual refrigerators and dishwashers.

“The house is updated to today’s living, but it still maintains the charm and the romance of the 1930s,” says Nancy Catalano of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, the co-listing agent along with Huailing Deng.

“It’s a love story house,” adds Deng.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 4.13-acre property, next to The Creek Club, has a gated entrance and cobblestone courtyard. There is also a four-car garage with guest quarters above.

Property records show that the house last sold in 2012 for $5.368 million. The taxes are $86,039.