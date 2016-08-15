East Hampton home designed by Smith and Thompson Architects now on market

This brand new 3,600 square-foot East Hampton home listed for $2.475 million, designed by Smith and Thompson Architects, seems to gently hover above the land.

The ultra-sleek four-bedroom, 4.5-bath modern home is nestled into a half-acre of land.

“The house sits on a half-acre, but you feel like you’re on a three-acre property,” says listing agent Lisa Levitin, a partner in Rosehip Partners Real Estate.

Inside, four bedrooms, each with a en-suite bath, are spread throughout the home. There are large windows and a mahogany deck.

The home is built with environmentally-friendly Versatex, and also includes charcoal stained cedar siding with mahogany detailing, Levitin says. An open floor plan on the first floor includes a free-standing wood-burning fireplace, and its white eat-in kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The property, which is near farm stands, restaurants and Two Mile Hollow Beach, is irrigated by in-ground sprinklers and includes a balcony overlooking a courtyard filled with beach rocks and plantings of Virginia creeper. There is also a large in-ground pool.