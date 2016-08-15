East Hampton home designed by Smith and Thompson Architects now on market
This brand new 3,600 square-foot East Hampton home listed for $2.475 million, designed by Smith and Thompson Architects, seems to gently hover above the land.
The ultra-sleek four-bedroom, 4.5-bath modern home is nestled into a half-acre of land.
“The house sits on a half-acre, but you feel like you’re on a three-acre property,” says listing agent Lisa Levitin, a partner in Rosehip Partners Real Estate.
Inside, four bedrooms, each with a en-suite bath, are spread throughout the home. There are large windows and a mahogany deck.
The home is built with environmentally-friendly Versatex, and also includes charcoal stained cedar siding with mahogany detailing, Levitin says. An open floor plan on the first floor includes a free-standing wood-burning fireplace, and its white eat-in kitchen has floor-to-ceiling windows.
The property, which is near farm stands, restaurants and Two Mile Hollow Beach, is irrigated by in-ground sprinklers and includes a balcony overlooking a courtyard filled with beach rocks and plantings of Virginia creeper. There is also a large in-ground pool.