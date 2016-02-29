East Hampton home listed for $5.85M has 5,000-bottle wine cellar

A renovated Contemporary home on Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton, on the market for $5.85 million, comes with a 5,000-bottle wine cellar and a retractable dock.

Built in the 1980s, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been renovated over the years, says Mala Sander of The Corcoran Group. There are water views from the master bedroom and a deck, and the home has soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It sits on 3.6 acres with a free-form gunite pool and a tennis court.