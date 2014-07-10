East Moriches home retains historic details

This restored Victorian in the East Moriches Historic District was built for a local pastor in 1887 and moved to its current location on a private lane just a short walk from the village.

Extensively renovated in the last year with a new roof, central air-conditioning, oil heat and chef’s kitchen, the home — on the market for $949,000 with Mario D’Amore of Unique Home Sales of Long Island — retains old-fashioned details such as antique woodwork, a butler’s pantry and a working fireplace.

The current owners purchased it as a private home and then obtained a certificate to operate it as a bed-and-breakfast. A formal dining room, living room and five bedrooms on the second floor are ready for a new business or for weekend entertaining on a large scale.

The house sits on one manicured acre with an in-ground sprinkler system and overlooks a 15-acre horse farm. From the patio, you can view the horses as they graze. “It’s the most beautiful home I’ve ever listed in my career,” says D’Amore. “There’s charm and character and a setting that gives it an instant feeling of serenity.”