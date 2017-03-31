East Quogue home comes with Eli Manning as a neighbor

Whoever purchases this $18.75 million East Quogue home should keep a football in the house. Perhaps one summer day they’ll get to have a catch with Eli Manning.

The Giants quarterback recently purchased an $8.5 million home on the same road as this oceanfront beach house. In addition to having a Super Bowl champion in the neighborhood, the four-level home is situated on pylons, elevating it above the dunes to offer unobstructed views of both the sunrise and sunset.

“Usually at a house in the Hamptons, you’ll have the sunrise over the ocean but you can’t see the sunset,” says listing agent Robert Canberg of Nest Seekers. “From this spot, you have the ability to capture both.”

The 9,300-square-foot home offers eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The open layout includes a 30-by-80-foot great room on the third level. A wall of glass off the great room opens to an outdoor pavilion and infinity edge pool and spa, which Canberg says is elevated 28 feet above ground level and looks out to the ocean.

The heated, saltwater gunite pool is “high above the dunes so you feel like you are in the water literally swimming up into the ocean,” Canberg adds.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The home, with 12-foot ceilings and walls of glass throughout, includes both a nautical-themed open stairwell and a glass-enclosed elevator. The kitchen has white marble countertops, a butler’s pantry and a wine cellar. The master suite includes one of the home’s two fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling sliders that open to a sun deck on the pavilion.

Situated on 1.4 acres, the house also features a two-car garage, fitness center and glass-enclosed media room. Picture-style windows protrude off the side of the house to offer water views. A rooftop terrace captures 360-degree views of the ocean and Shinnecock Bay.