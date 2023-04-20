East Rockaway ranch in Bay Park area for sale for $349,000
A renovated ranch in East Rockaway is on the market for $349,000. The annual property taxes are $6,416.
The house was built in 1930 and is located on West Boulevard, a part of the Bay Park region. It contains two bedrooms and one bathroom, coming to a total of 600 square feet. The lot is 0.05 acre, and the driveway can fit four cars.
"It's a very cozy area," said listing agent Ronnie Gerber of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "To me, this is almost like having a two-bedroom apartment, but you have a backyard and don't have to go through a co-op board."
The house underwent a full renovation in 2019. That included the installation of a new boiler and gas lines, plus updated plumbing lines and electrical system. The property also includes new vinyl siding with insulation boards, and a 30-year shingle roof.
Across the street, neighboring houses sit right on the canal. The house is 1½ miles from Bay Park, which features a playground and golf course, and one mile from the Long Island Rail Road station in East Rockaway.
"The house would probably be great for a single person, or for a couple," Gerber said.
The property is served by the East Rockaway School District.