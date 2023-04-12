Historic Linden Lane home lists for $5.4 million

A cottage on Linden Lane in Southampton, on the market for the first time in nearly five decades, is listed at $5.4 million. Annual taxes total $11,351.

The home is one of several built on Lake Agawam in the 1920s.

"More or less every window you look out, you see water," said listing agent Michaela Keszler, who has co-listed the house with her daughter, Paulina Keszler, for Douglas Elliman.

The main house has three bedrooms, each with lake views, and two bathrooms. A separate structure houses a two-car garage and a second-floor apartment with one bedroom, a full kitchen, a living room and 1½ bathrooms.

With high ceilings and windows that invite natural light in, the home "feels a little bit like a New York city apartment in a way, but it’s countryside," Michaela said.

The kitchen. Credit: VHT Studios/JC Cherubini

In the main house, a large living room has a wood-burning fireplace and leads into a sunroom. The kitchen has been updated, but its original exposed beams remain on display.

"There’s great storage throughout the house," Paulina said. "There’s a coat closet, which people often forget to build nowadays; there’s a pantry."

Linden Lane is a narrow street that leads to the water. The current owner was living in a larger house in the estate section, on Ox Pasture Road, until he purchased the home in the 1970s, Michaela said.

"It’s small in all of the right ways," Paulina said.

