Farm field of dreams for sale in Southold

A Southold farmhouse next to Mudd’s Vineyard is on the market for $799,000.

The 2008 structure is designed to resemble an old North Fork home, says listing agent Nicholas Planamento of Town & Country Real Estate.

“It looks like it belongs there,” he says. “It looks like it’s been sitting in the middle of the farm field forever.”

Reclaimed sinks, wide plank floors and copper gutters are some of the details that give the house an old-fashioned feel. Its utilities are new, from central air-conditioning to new kitchen appliances.

But for Planamento, the best part of the house is the landscape, with its “incredible sunsets over the vineyard,” he says.

