Former Fort Salonga farm a horse-lover's dream

Everything inside a former horse farm in Fort Salonga on the market for $1.189 million is equestrian themed, from the horseshoe prints on the bar to the big, barnlike kitchen sink to the pictures on the walls.

The homeowners had nine horses when they were running Hidden Hollow Farm on the property. The farm started in the 1970s, and the current homeowners ran it from 1996 to 2010. They gave up the farm after the last horse died. The barn in the backyard remains.

"When I first saw it, I felt like I left Long Island and went somewhere like Virginia," says listing agent Denise Rogers, of Douglas Elliman.

Outside, there is a wraparound porch overlooking the meadows and barn. There also is a cottage in the backyard, which can be used as a guesthouse.