Former Sag Harbor inn listed for $4.6M

This historic Sag Harbor house, listed for $4.6 million, once operated as an inn named The House on Otter Pond, says the home’s listing agent.

Built around 1860, the renovated Georgian Colonial is across the street from Otter Pond and next door to Mashashimuet Park. The house offers six en-suite bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, and 6-1/2 bathrooms. The master bedroom boasts two closets, a fireplace and a private deck overlooking the yard.

The roughly 4,700-square-foot home features a living room that’s warmed by one of the home’s four wood-burning fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen includes two center islands and French doors that open to a covered stone patio. The house also boasts two laundry rooms, a walk-in pantry and a mudroom.

The .40-acre property also includes what Caroline Sarraf of Compass calls the “rare Village trifecta” of a pool with a spa, a pool house and a substantial lawn. Next to the 20-by-46-foot heated salt water pool is a spa with a marble patio and a 487-square-foot pool house with a lounge, marble kitchenette, bathroom and indoor-outdoor dual-sided fireplace.