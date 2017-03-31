Free helicopter transport for 20 potential Hamptons renters

Why drive to the Hamptons to search for rental homes when you can take a helicopter?

The Corcoran Group, in collaboration with the aviation company BLADE, will make the commute to the East End quicker and traffic-free for prospective renters in Manhattan by offering complimentary round-trip rides to the Hamptons to tour luxury rental homes.

“The thinking was that the Hampton rental season is just around the corner, and we wanted to help people make their summer rental process that much easier,” says Christina Panos, chief marketing officer for The Corcoran Group.

To be eligible for the event, participants aged 18 and over must complete an entry form at http://fly.corcoran.com. Entrants answer a series of questions and select three potential luxury homes to tour from a list of 90 rental properties in locations throughout the Hamptons. The submission period ends on Sunday, April 2. Panos says that up to 20 winners then will be selected.

On April 9, the helicopter will leave from Atlantic Aviation on 34th Street in Manhattan at 8:30 a.m. and fly winners to the Hamptons, where Corcoran agents will escort winners to exclusive viewings of summer rentals.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The stay in the Hamptons will be about four to six hours, with lunch provided, before winners are flown back to Manhattan.

The BLADE website lists the flight from Manhattan to the Hamptons as a 40-minute ride costing $695 per ticket.

This particular trip to the Hamptons, though, is free.

“This is something that hasn’t been done before,” Panos says. “Traveling to and from the Hamptons and looking for that rental is oftentimes a drag for people. This takes all of that away and makes it even something that they will look forward to.”