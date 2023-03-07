Freeport home on Baldwin Bay on the market for $1.3 million

The contemporary home in Freeport was built in 2022 and sits on a 0.21-acre lot. Credit: Chuck Danas/Request Tours

A newly-constructed, contemporary home with bay views in Freeport is on the market for $1.275 million. The annual property taxes are $20,000.

Built in 2022, the house is elevated (FEMA compliant) and located on South Long Beach Avenue. It sits on a 0.21-acre lot, with a garage that can fit two cars.

The 3,074-square-foot house contains four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Credit: Chuck Danas/Request Tours

"Everything was made with the best materials, the highest quality," said Barbara Mullaney of Berkshire Hathaway. She is co-listing the property with Alison Clements. "There was no skimping on anything."

At 3,074 square feet, the house contains four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. There is five-inch oak flooring throughout the house.

The kitchen includes new Frigidaire appliances, modern lighting fixtures that hang from the ceiling and marble countertops. A formal dining area is attached.

The primary bedroom also features a walk-in closet and private deck. Credit: Chuck Danas/Request Tours

There is a deck that offers an unobstructed view of Baldwin Bay, accessed through sliding doors in the family room.

"You can get so much out of the bay," said Mullaney. "You can go kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing, or you can just jump off your dock. It’s great for an active person, or someone who just wants to enjoy the view."

The living room and primary bedroom both have electric fireplaces. The primary bedroom also features a walk-in closet, a private deck and bathroom, which includes a three-inch quartz vanity and Italian porcelain tiling.

The bathroom. Credit: Chuck Danas/Request Tours

There is natural gas heating and central air. Technological features include a security system, electric blinds and LED lighting through the house.

The house shares its block with Waterfront Park. The Nautical Mile is also less than a mile away.

The property is served by the Freeport School District.