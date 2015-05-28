Bridgehampton home, fully furnished, for sale at $5 million

Richard Schaeffer, the former head of the New York Mercantile Exchange, is selling his fully furnished home in Bridgehampton for $5 million.

"All the homeowner needs to do is to come with their personal effects and move in," says Evan Kulman of The Corcoran Group, who is marketing the property. "For someone who is looking to be in for the summer and not have to worry about hiring a designer and decorator, this is the perfect setup."

The 6,423-square-foot shingled house on more than an acre has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

There's a home automation system that allows everything from the lighting to the TV to the shades to be controlled with one device.

Outside, there's an outdoor kitchen with a Turkish marble patio as well as a heated pool and spa. In the basement, there's a movie theater with eight reclining stadium seats.