Garden City Apostle home on the market

A rare Garden City classic that has been painstakingly restored is on the market for $1.6 million.

The home is one of six remaining Apostle homes built by developer Alexander Turney Stewart in the early 1870s. Stewart created one of the country’s first planned communities with 10 homes in Garden City. Schoolchildren who later took classes in the brick-and-clapboard structures named the original homes the Apostles.

Since the homes were built with no heating systems, all the rooms have fireplaces, says listing agent Greg Hovsepian of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The seller ran gas lines under new hardwood floors to all eight fireplaces.

The six-bedroom, 3½-bathroom mansion also has a three-story wraparound Victorian staircase and a view of Manhattan in the distance from the fourth-floor cupola. The seller dug the floor in the basement down a foot, giving the space eight-foot ceilings.

The house is on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the A.T. Stewart Era historic district. Hovsepian says the seller has recently done some more restoration work.