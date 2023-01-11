Garvies Point 2-bedroom condo on the market for $960,000

A two-bedroom, two-bath condo with views of Garvies Point Preserve in Glen Cove is on the market for $960,000. The annual property taxes are $19,794, and monthly common charges are $1,042.

Built in 2020, the condo is part of the Beacon at Garvies Point development on Garvies Point Road overlooking Hempstead Harbor. It sits on 56 acres of land next to the preserve, which offers nature walks, bird-watching, a harbor beach, museum and more.

The living area and kitchen. Credit: Jump Visual / Andrea Onglengco

The unit has 1,288 square feet of living space.

The seller is a designer who put his personal stamp on the décor, said listing agent Allison Hollander of Compass. These touches include an amethyst coffee table in the living room, and modern art throughout the space.

“It has unique furnishings and artwork,” she said. “It just makes you feel good when you walk into it.”

The kitchen. Credit: Jump Visual / Andrea Onglengco

The 10-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows create a spacious atmosphere. The kitchen features custom paneled appliances and Brazilian white quartzite surfaces, both on the countertop and island.

There is a washer and dryer, natural gas heating and central air in the unit. The bathrooms have porcelain-tiled walls, and one of them has a glass-enclosed shower and double vanity. One of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet with clothing racks built into the walls.

One of the two bedrooms. Credit: Jump Visual / Andrea Onglengco

Residents have use of the complex's pool, gym and common area with a pool table.

“It really caters to everybody, with the pool, exciting décor and amenities,” Hollander said.

The property is served by the Glen Cove City School District.