$5.4M Water Mill home once owned by department store family comes with guitar-shaped pool

A $5.4 million Water Mill property believed to have once been owned by the Gimbel family has gone into contract.

The 1890 Colonial, with five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, was one of three Water Mill estates that were purchased in 1910 by the Gimbel family, which owned Gimbels department stores, according to the listing agency.

The selling price and buyers were not disclosed.

“The buyers were waiting to find the right property and they were completely excited when they walked in,” says listing agent Michaela Keszler of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s so nice, especially as an older house, to see that somebody loved it the same way the seller loved it.”

Situated on 1.43 acres, the 5,000-square-foot house features a wraparound porch. The main floor of the three-level house includes a living room with the original fireplace, kitchen with a breakfast nook and wet bar, and formal dining room with French doors leading out to the garden. The master bedroom, on the second floor, boasts a sitting area and fireplace.

The property also includes a one-bedroom artist’s studio with a bathroom and fireplace, a two-car garage and a guitar-shaped pool.

Once owned by an Italian financier, fashion house owner, and composer, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the house is said to have been visited by Carnegie Hall musicians.

This 1890 Water Mill Colonial is said to have been owned by the department store Gimbel family. It has gone into contract. Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/VHT Studios - www.VHT.com

“The house has a lot of charm,” Keszler says. “You can feel that a lot of people a long time ago have spent some entertaining hours in there.”