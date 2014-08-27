Glen Cove Legend house comes with boat slip

One 5,700-square-foot four-bedroom home, built in 2000 and on the market for $2.988 million, has the luxuries you would expect from a Gold Coast residence: two-story entry with grand staircase, fireplace, professional-grade kitchen appliances. And it has amenities that most single-family homes can’t boast: landscaping, snow removal and 24-hour security.

The house is part of the Legend Yacht and Beach Club, a gated community in Glen Cove. The 41-home property once belonged to Marcus Loew, of the theater and motion picture family. The carriage house that was part of the estate is now a private home.

There is a private beach, a marina with a boat slip for each residence, clay tennis court and a pool. All the homes have views of the Long Island Sound, but this one is one of the few built directly on the water.

It is listed with Daniel Gale’s Marilyn Jenney and Debra Quinn Petkanas.