Glen Cove’s Weeks House hits market for $1.3M

A Glen Cove home built in the Queen Anne style at the turn of the last century, and recently restored, has similarities to Sagamore Hill, the Oyster Bay home of Theodore Roosevelt. It is on the market for $1.349 million.

Called the Weeks House, the four-bedroom, 2-1/2-bathroom home was built on land purchased from the Matinecock tribe and developed as a summer enclave, says Stephanie Charny of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Jane Crowley and Christine Forgione.

“Both Sagamore Hill and the Weeks House have deep, wraparound porches as each house was built on land that is at a high point of the lot so that owners could enjoy the beautiful view,” Charny says. “This restoration was a painstaking labor of love and like the Roosevelt’s home, suitable for a large family.”

The porch at the Weeks House was refinished using mahogany on the floor and split pine on the ceiling. The home also features a framed leaded glass decorative window by the main staircase that brings light into two levels of the home. A library on the landing has a seating area and original built-in closets and the home also has restored single pocket doors. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated, and the one-acre property has a pool.