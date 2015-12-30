Glen Cove Victorian with original birdcage elevator: $1.525 million

A Glen Cove home built circa 1900, on the market for $1.525 million, comes with several antique features, including an original bird cage elevator and one of the oldest ginkgo trees on Long Island, says the homeowner.

“If not the oldest, it’s one of the oldest on Long Island,” says listing agent Kathryn “Cottie” Maxwell-Pournaras of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Maxwell-Pournaras notes that the tree is a male, as female ginkgo trees bear fruit with a strong smell.

The five-bedroom Victorian was renovated several years ago, but still has many original details, including the elevator, which still works and runs from the first to the second floor, light fixtures, stained glass and five fireplaces. There are high ceilings, including a 13-foot one in the third-floor master suite.