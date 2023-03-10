Gold Coast mansion Beechwood Manor on market for $8 million

A Gold Coast mansion in Glen Cove is on the market for the first time, for $7.988 million. The annual property taxes are $66,540.

Built in 1930, Beechwood Manor was once home to John Pratt Jr., whose family co-founded Standard Oil Company and the Pratt Institute.

Beechwood Manor was once home to John Pratt Jr., whose family co-founded Standard Oil Company and the Pratt Institute. Credit: Luxque Media

Atop 3.2 acres on Old Tappan Road, the Neoclassical Georgian Manor boasts 10,000 square feet. There are eight bedrooms and 11½ bathrooms. A pool house and guest cottage share the land, as well.

The estate is secluded — three large European Beech trees (for which the manor was named) and hedging surround the property. There is also a 52-inch, gunite salt pool around back.

The home has eight bedrooms and 11½ and a half bathrooms. Credit: Luxque Media

“What’s really incredible is the landscaping,” said listing agent Rachel King, of SERHANT. “There are fruit trees, rose gardens, gravel paths and a circular driveway. It’s just a home where you really feel the grand elements.”

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Inside, there are 30 rooms total, including a library and a primary bedroom with two bathrooms and walk-in closets attached. There are 14 original wood burning fireplaces and artisan handmade windows. The elevator (also an original feature) allows access to all three levels — the third floor was turned into a bar and lounge area by the current owners, said King.

The kitchen. Credit: Luxque Media

“Since it was built in 1930, there are some really cool features,” she said. “There’s a room that is a speakeasy; there was a hidden bar in there, since it was during the time of Prohibition. There are hidden nooks and crannies throughout the home.”

Although its grand aesthetic has remained intact, the manor has plenty of embedded technology, such as smart home features, a high surveillance security system, generators and automated gates.

The current owners spent 25 years restoring the property, with updates including restored windows, an upgraded roof and new copper gutters.

Although its grand aesthetic has remained intact, the manor has plenty of embedded technology. Credit: Luxque Media

The manor contains central air conditioning and is served by the Glen Cove City School District.

“A lot of these Gilded Age homes we see on the North Shore of Long Island need a lot of work put into them, to be really livable,” said King. “What’s special about Beechwood Manor is that it’s turnkey. The current owners restored and renovated it, and brought it back to its former glory.”