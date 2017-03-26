Grand Shelter Island mansion with a dock: $13.995 million

Drop anchor on a 150-foot yacht outside this eight-bedroom, eight-bath Colonial mansion in Shelter Island’s Dering Harbor, which features a 312-foot dock. The property is listed for $13.995 million.

Part of a two-acre estate, the dock leads to a 2,750-square-foot cantilevered cabana over the water. Renovations are under way on the cabana, which has water and electrical service, lockers and an open pavilion, says listing agent Seth Madore of The Corcoran Group.

“It’s one of those grand estates from a different era . . . one of the last of its kind,” he says of the 8,000-square-foot, three-story home. “There’s no other place you can have that size cabana and dock in that protected waterfront.”

Madore says the house, with 11-foot ceilings and grand formal rooms, could be a “blank canvas for someone to give it a modern touch.” Original features dating back to the 1930 construction include original moldings, hardwood floors, oversized windows and an Art Deco-inspired bathroom with black tile.

A living room with a fireplace flows to a library with built-in bookshelves, which leads to a music room. The library and living room open to a large screened porch. A formal dining room features corner built-ins and a fireplace.

Stairs in the foyer lead to a second-story landing. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms on each the second and third floors. Sleeping quarters feature a blend of stand-alone and en suite baths.

The property is surrounded by brick walls and features old-growth trees and stone walking paths, Madore says. There is also a four-car detached garage.