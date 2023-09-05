Greenlawn ranch with 'resort-style' backyard on the market for $1.25 million

An in-ground saltwater pool with four built-in stools underwater; a dugout that can function as a swim-up bar; a wood-burning fireplace and a hot tub around the corner complete the "resort-style" backyard at a Greenlawn farm ranch on the market for $1.25 million.

The 2,600-square-foot house sits on 0.34 acres at West Maple Road. It contains five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Built in 1967, the house includes an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Outside, there’s a two-car garage and a backyard with two distinct areas for entertaining guests, said Salvatore Ammirati of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. He is co-listing the property with Lisa Pincus.

“The backyard is certainly the most amazing part,” Ammirati said. “It’s something I haven't even seen in some hotels.”

The hot tub area can be accessed from the primary bedroom. “It’s pretty private, with evergreen surrounding it,” said Ammirati.

Back inside, one of the bedrooms has been converted into a walk-in closet, Ammirati said, with built-in shelves and clothing racks. It can still be used as a bedroom, but could also be beneficial to smaller families who may want some extra storage instead.

“We’ve had a lot of showings and active open houses, and it isn’t just young families with kids looking at this school district,” he said. “We’ve been surprised to also have older couples who need a bedroom on the main floor.”

The property is served by the Harborfields Central School District. The annual property taxes are $19,504.

This Greenlawn home on West Maple Road contains five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Credit: Homedia Group/Steven Bababekov