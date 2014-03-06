Hampton Bays house comes with a boat

A 2001 18-foot Dauntless Boston Whaler comes with a waterfront Hampton Bays home on the market for $1.699 million. “A house like that really needs a boat,” says seller Joseph Adamo. “I have my own private beach there, and you need a boat. You go water skiing, clamming. We tie a noodle to the back of the boat, and we drag kids on the noodle.”

Adamo adds that they mostly use the boat during summer weekends. His children are grown now, which is why he says he is ready to sell the property.

Ronald Holthaus of Hamptons Realty Associates LLC, the listing agent, says the best feature of the house is the view of Shinnecock Bay.

Adamo agrees. “You get the feeling you’re on a boat when you look out the window because it’s a round room,” he says. “You just watch boats go by and everything.”

The basement in the house was flooded by superstorm Sandy, but Holthaus says the repairs are expected to be completed by mid-April.