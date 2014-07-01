Hampton Designer Showhouse on market for $14.495M

The dual entry gates leading to this triple gabled, south-of-Montauk-Highway Bridgehampton mansion make quite a statement, but it’s what’s on the inside that will provide a “wow” factor. The newly built shingle-style home, which just hit the market for $14.495 million, is the site of this year’s Hampton Designer Showhouse, an annual fundraising event for Southampton Hospital that begins July 20.

There will be contributions from 20 high-end designers throughout the more than 8,500-square-foot home, which has eight bedrooms and 9 1/2 bathrooms.

Just inside is a double-height foyer and staircase with a half-glass wall taking the place of a railing. Other features include a dining room with a glass-walled wine closet and coffered 11-foot ceilings in the dining, living and great rooms. The upstairs master suite has a masonry fireplace, roof deck and radiant heated bath. On the more than 3,000-square-foot lower level is a sauna, a glass-walled gym with rubber floors and a home theater. An elevator serves all floors.

Outside, on the 2.5-acre property, is a bluestone patio that stretches to the back of the house. Between the heated gunite pool with a spa, and the sunken DecoTurf tennis court, is a 640-square-foot pool house.

“It’s a transitional house,” says builder Bill Locantro of Paramount Custom Homes. “It’s a hybrid of old and new.”

The house is listed with Saunders & Associates.