Hamptons cottage on market for less than $1M

Where: 19 Rebadam Lane, Shinnecock Hills

What: A home in the Hamptons for under $1 million is nice, but a waterfront home in the Hamptons for under $1 million is a rare treat. Being offered is a 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath cottage on Old Fort Pond patiently awaiting an update. It is on 0.26 acre.

How much: $980,000

Median asking price for current Shinnecock Hills listings: $824,500

Taxes: $8,216

On the market since: July 4, 2015

What the agent says: “This waterfront cottage with a dock is in Southampton, east of the canal, south of the highway and under $1 million. That is a very rare commodity. . . . There is room to expand the existing structures or, of course, build new. The house survived Sandy intact, the only damage was to the dock.”

Listing agent: Marie McCullough, Brown Harris Stevens, Southampton, 646-643-9706.