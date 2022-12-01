4-level Hamptons house with water views asks $43 million

A contemporary four-level house made up of glazed glass units with views of Mecox Bay in Water Mill is on the market for $43 million, the most expensive home listed for sale on Long Island, according to OneKey MLS. The annual property taxes are $44,546.

The house, on Cobb Isle Road, was built in 2017 by Roger Ferris, who has also designed houses for director Steven Spielberg and Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

The great room. Credit: Infinitecreator.com

Standout features include a four-car garage, rooftop terrace, pool cabana and two docks. A glass bridge connects the two wings of the 9,700-square-foot house, with an inground pool running beneath it. The property also contains a guesthouse on a separate lot.

“The house is a work of art, with another work of art inside,” said listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “The way it’s been decorated is outstanding.”

The current homeowners are art collectors, Morabito said, which explains the property’s dramatic flourishes, including a brightly colored Pop art-themed bathroom.

The kitchen. Credit: Infinitecreator.com

The kitchen features splashes of indigo and teal on the walls and island, with the living room wrapped in sunflower yellow. There are modern lighting fixtures hanging throughout the house. The flooring is made of polyurethane resin with a white-gloss finish.

Other features include a four-car garage, elevator, gym, media room, ipe decking and generator.

The Pop art-themed bathroom. Credit: Infinitecreator.com

“It’s like a modern-day museum,” Morabito said.

The views of Mecox Bay lead to the Atlantic Ocean. The property is zoned for the Southampton Union Free School District.

“It’s the most beautiful home I’ve ever sold, personally,” Morabito said. “It’s one of a kind.”