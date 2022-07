Builder John Cusumano built this Hewlett Colonial, on the market in the range of $1.25 million to $1.375 million, for himself.

“Everything was done for his personal use — it’s very over the top,” says Thomas Tripodi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the house with Gil Shemtov.

As you enter the house, there is a stream with a waterwheel. In the living room, there is a silver custom-made fireplace.

“The master bedroom is one of the biggest master bedrooms I have ever seen, with a separate reading room and a separate bath area,” he says. “There is a separate area for a bath. It’s so lush, like going to a spa."

The space is about 50 by 30 feet.

Other amenities in this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house include a movie theater, pool and outdoor kitchen.