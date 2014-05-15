Rent Paris Hilton's family's Hamptons pad this summer

While there are no Hilton hotels in the Hamptons, you can rent a Hilton house in the Hamptons this summer.

Back on the rental market this year is Rick and Kathy Hilton’s 10,500-square-foot home on 2.7 acres of land in Water Mill. (Those are Paris Hilton's parents.) With 10 bedrooms and 10½ newly renovated baths (which includes those on the lower level), the Gambrel home comes with the requisite upper-market Hamptons amenities – pool, hot tub, carpet green lawns and, in this case, private ocean access.

The home is on property that was part of the Fordune estate, owned by Henry Ford II, and purchased by the Hiltons in 1999 for $2.385 million, according to property records.

The Hiltons are asking $450,000 for the Memorial-Day-to-Labor-Day rental season.